Our community was forever changed on the late evening of November 9, 2013. As many of you may know our school was hit pretty hard by a tragic accident that took the life of Samantha "Sami" Owsley, and seriously injured 4 other junior students. Not only has it affected our community, but all of the surrounding communities as well. Even, our rival schools have been affected. We are all parents, family members, friends, team mates, classmates, and/or teachers and we can only imagine the pain and struggles that these five families are going through. As a community will stand beside these five families as they go through the healing process. There has been an outpour of kindness and generosity during these most difficult times, and many people are wanting to help, but they don't know where to start. So we are asking you to share this information to assist us in maximizing the much needed help to care for these five families. Together, as one, we can achieve more.

Article continues after sponsor message

All monetary donations can be mailed or dropped off at any 1st Mid America Credit Union. Please specify by name (Bailey McGuire, Brooke Swarringin, Cindy Scroggins, Michael Mielke, and Samantha Owsley) who your donating to:

Attn: David Janes

1795 E. Edwardsville Rd.

Wood River, IL 62095 OR Attn: Jeff Whitaker

731 E. Bethalto Dr.

Bethalto, IL 62010



All care packages can be dropped of at the following business addresses.

301 S. Central

Roxana, IL 62095 OR 500 E. Airline Dr.

East Alton, IL 62010

Also a mouse race benefit for these 5 families is set for this Saturday, November 23rd, at Julia's Banquet Center in East Alton. The event is $15 per person and the door will open at 6:30 pm. Please bring your own stacks.

More like this: