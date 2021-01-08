Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce that Edwardsville native Chloe Phelps has joined the staff as Assistant Director. Chloe will be overseeing the Center programs and volunteers. She is a graduate of Edwardsville High School and SIUE where she studied Communications. She brings to the Center experience in program management with a desire to grow her career in nonprofit management.

Chloe has a close family and values the influence her grandparents have had in her life. “I love connecting with the different generations and getting to hear so many stories of the world that are not necessarily taught in schools. I’m looking to honor our history, while creating new processes and programs that are all beneficial to our seniors. Through their feedback and my drive to show them the appreciation they deserve, I believe there are great things to come for the Center and I can’t wait to be a part of it!”

Executive Director Sara Berkbigler is thrilled to have Chloe join the Center team with her enthusiasm and love for the older generation. “Chloe brings a passion for learning and helping others to her position. She is full of ideas and excitement that will benefit our program offerings and provide a quality of service to our clients. I look forward to seeing her grow in the position and believe she, in turn, will help the Center grow with her.”

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

