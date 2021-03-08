EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to seniors and adults with disabilities in the Edwardsville-Glen Carbon area. The Center needs to expand to six (6) routes and needs to fill one volunteer role every weekday, Monday-Friday.

“We recently expanded to five routes per weekday, but have continued to grow and we now need to expand to six routes. The growth is partly due to the pandemic needs, but also due to increased awareness of essential services that benefit our local seniors and adults with disabilities,” explained by Sara Berkbigler, Executive Director. “Our regular meal volunteers are so dedicated to their route clients. They see first-hand how beneficial the program is – and they tell us all the time - they get more than they give.”

Volunteers pick up meals from Main Street Community Center and deliver them to seniors on a specified route one day per week. There would be 4-8 stops on the route. Volunteers must complete a criminal background check and have a valid driver’s license and proof of insurance.

If interested in learning more about this volunteer opportunity, please contact Assistant Director/Volunteer Coordinator Chloe Phelps at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

