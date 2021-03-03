EDWARDSVILLE– After 22 years, Main Street Community Center’s building is finally getting a facelift. Thanks to a generous donation, the building will be painted a fresh, new color in the next month or so.

“We are grateful to Center friends, Harry and Carol Windland, who have provided the funds to paint the building’s exterior. We strive to provide a warm welcome to all who visit the Center and the new look will definitely help with that,” explains Executive Director Sara Berkbigler.

The painting project has been on the Center’s long-range plan for several years. With the completion of the new parking lot and greenspace, it was the next project to complete the Center’s exterior renovations. According to Berkbigler, “Due to the pandemic, most of the grants and donations received in 2020 have been designated for food and supplies. Our online fundraisers have not been as successful as our in-person events of years past. As a result, the painting project would not have been possible without this donation. Although important to us, it was not something we could prioritize at this time without the designated gift. We are so thankful for the Windland’s commitment to the Center. We are excited to see the building come to life with a fresh new look.”

