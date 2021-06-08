For the first time ever, Main Street Community Center is proudly offering a foreign language class. “Spanish for Beginners” will be offered each Tuesday morning for 8 weeks starting July 6th.

For a fee of $25 class participants will receive the text book and instruction. Berkbigler states, “We are very fortunate to be working with instructor, Russ Kinney, on this program. Russ taught Spanish at East St. Louis High School for 30 years and has been teaching Spanish at senior centers for the past 15 years.”

While serving in the United States Air Force, Kinney was found to have a natural talent for foreign languages. According to Berkbigler, “Mr. Kinney not only speaks Spanish, he also knows a great deal about the culture. He also speaks Russian fluently and has visited Russia to learn more about the people and their country.” Kinney is new to the Edwardsville area and is enthusiastic about teaching Spanish to community members. Berkbigler adds, “Mr. Kinney is both patient and knowledgeable and enjoys sharing his ability with others so that they can expand their horizons. We are excited about this class and encourage people to sign up. It will be fun and you’ll learn something new and useful!”

To register, please call Main Street Community Center at 618 – 656 – 0300 and ask for Patty.

Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1975. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

