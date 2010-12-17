Alton, IL – Many area teens' Christmas wish has come true – they can spend their days this Christmas Break at the Riverbender.com Community Center.

"Gimme A Break! Week" will be a week of fun and games and unique activities at the Center December 27 through 30. Teens in grades 6 through 12 will enjoy a variety of game tournaments (with prizes) each morning followed by an afternoon of their choice of workshop. Highlights include lessons on how to: build a robot, make jewelry, design a t-shirt, make and publish a movie on You Tube, learn magic tricks, be a rock star for an afternoon on an instrument of their choice, learn the basics of yoga, and make clay sculptures. In addition to these activities the Center will host a movie marathon each day featuring Star Wars, Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, and Pirates of the Caribbean.

Open Play will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. with a variety of gaming tournaments begining at 9:00 a.m. continuing until noon at which time the kitchen will open for lunch. Classes and workshops will be offered in the afternoon from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., ending the day with Open Play again from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Admission cost per day is $10 for members and $15 for non-members. The Center will open daily at 7:30 a.m. and close at 6:00 p.m. Cost of admission includes breakfast and lunch. Pre-registration is required and payment guarantees admission. To register or for more information call (618) 465-9850, ext. 212 or visit www.riverbender.com/communitycenter

The Riverbender.com Community Center is a 15,000 square foot facility on three levels offering a safe place for kids to hang out with their friends or make new ones, where kids can be themselves without bullying or intimidation from others. The focus of the center is to provide our youth a chance to experiment with new ideas, games, and activities like art and music, NOT sex, drugs, and alcohol.

The Center features a dance floor and main stage, movie theater, internet cafe, pool tables, foosball, darts, air hockey, pinball, table tennis, pop-a-shot, Xbox, Xbox Kinect, Play Station Move, Wii and PS3, PC games, board games, art studio, snack bar and concessions, teen library, and much more.

