EDWARDSVILLE– Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce that the Door-to-Door Transportation for seniors (60+) and disabled adults continues to operate on a part-time basis (10 am to 2 pm). Local rides are provided to Edwardsville residents to Center activities, medical appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores, beauty shops/barber shops, shopping centers, government offices, volunteer and paid work locations and much more. Riders must be 60+ years of age or disabled, including part-time disability due to an injury or surgery. Rides are scheduled by appointment. Masks are required and riders will receive a COVID-19 screening prior to boarding the bus. First-time riders must complete registration paperwork prior to scheduling a ride. There is a suggested donation of $1/one-way ride. Contact the Center to schedule a registration appointment or ask questions: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



NUTRITION PROGRAMS

Fresh Home-Delivered Meals for Seniors & Disabled Adults

Edwardsville & Glen Carbon

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center has been serving home-delivered meals to residents of Edwardsville and Glen Carbon for 45 years. Fresh meals are prepared by a certified local caterer and delivered by trained, caring volunteers who provide a check-in with clients mid-day Monday-Friday. Cost is $4.50/day and billed monthly. A refundable deposit of $90 is due at registration. To find out more about home-delivered meals, please contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

FREE Food Program for Area Seniors Who Qualify

STL Foodbank Commodity Supplemental Food Program



Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center and the St. Louis Area Foodbank have partnered to provide the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP) Senior Assistance Program to qualified seniors. If you or someone you know meets the following qualifications, they can receive a monthly box of nonperishable foods to supplement their diet:

60+ years of age

Monthly income of $1,396 or below

Resident of Madison or St. Clair County



An appointment is required to enroll. Please contact the Center to make an appointment or ask questions:

(618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

INFORMATION & ASSISTANCE PROGRAMS

Land of Lincoln Paralegal Services

Call to Arrange an Appointment

Edwardsville, IL - A paralegal representative, from Land of Lincoln Legal Aid, will be available by appointment for free legal assistance on Wednesday, April 28th. This program serves those from Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, St. Clair and Washington counties who are 60+ years of age. Couples must sign up for 2 separate appointments (can be scheduled back-to-back). To arrange an appointment, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.



EVENING BOOK CLUB – VIRTUAL ON ZOOM

Tuesday, April 6th at 7:00 pm

Edwardsville, IL— Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on Zoom on Tuesday, April 6th as the group discusses The Warmth of Other Suns by Isabel Wilkerson. The book club’s selection for May is You Don’t Own Me by Mary Higgins Clark. To join the book club, the Zoom link will be posted on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mainstcc), the Center website (www.mainstcc.org/programs) or you may contact the Center directly for the information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

AFTERNOON BOOK CLUB – VIRTUAL ON ZOOM

Thursday, April 8th at 1:00 pm

Edwardsville, IL— Join the Main Street Community Center’s evening book club on Zoom on Thursday, April 8th as the group discusses Indigo Girl by Natasha Bond. The book club’s selection for May is My Own Words by Ruth Bader Ginsburg. To join the book club, the Zoom link will be posted on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mainstcc), the Center website (www.mainstcc.org/programs) or you may contact the Center directly for the information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

ZOOM BINGO

Friday April 23rd, 10:00am

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will have virtual Bingo on Friday, April 23rd at 10:00 am. Virtual participants may pick up Bingo cards and daubers at the center. To join Bingo, the Zoom link will be posted on our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mainstcc), the Center website (www.mainstcc.org/programs) or you may contact the Center directly for the information: info@mainstcc.org or (618) 656-0300.

BUNCO – IN-PERSON

Wednesday, April 21st, 1:00pm – 2:30 pm

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center will host an in-person Bunco game on Wednesday, April 21st at 1pm. Players will be provided their own table which will be socially distanced from others. In addition, individual trays, cups, and dice will be provided. Masks will be required and all persons entering the Center receive a COVID-19 screening prior to entering public spaces. Space is limited. Reservation required by contacting the Main Street Community Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

WRITE YOUR OWN STORY – IN-PERSON and VIRTUAL POSTS

Every Wednesday in April, 9:30 am – 11:00 am

Prompts Posted Weekly on Facebook & Center Website

Edwardsville, IL – Main Street Community Center hosts an interactive weekly class that works on recording personal memories in the form of stories or essays. Writing prompts are provided weekly at the Center, on the Center Facebook page (www.facebook.com/mainstcc/) and posted on the Center’s website (www.mainstcc.org/programs). In-person participants will be provided their own table which will be socially distanced from others. Masks will be required and all persons entering the Center receive a COVID-19 screening prior to entering public spaces. Space is limited. For more information on this great class and to register for in-person, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

WALKING CLUB

Every Tuesday in April, 9:30 am

Edwardsville, IL – Each Tuesday in April our Walking Club will meet at a different park for a scenic, morning walk. Please refer to our Facebook page for park locations and dates (www.facebook.com/mainstcc). Social distancing and masks are required. Walks for April are as follows:

April 6th – Joe Glik Park

April 13th – SIUE Gardens

April 20th – Schon Park

April 27th – Watershed

For more information, please contact the Center: (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

SUPPORT MAIN STREET COMMUNITY CENTER WHILE SHOPPING AT SCHNUCK’S

Edwardsville, IL – Support Main Street Community Center every time you shop at Schnuck’s! eScrip cards are available by contacting the Center at (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org or by picking one up at your local Schnuck’s store. You can designate the Community Center to receive a percentage of your purchases every time you shop.

SUPPORT MAIN STREET COMMUNITY CENTER WHILE SHOPPING ON AMAZON

Edwardsville, IL – Do you order items through Amazon? You can help the Community Center at no additional cost every time you place an order on qualified purchases! To learn more, go to smile.amazon.com and choose Main Street Community Center as your charity of choice. Then visit the smile.amazon.com site to make your purchases. If you are an Amazon Prime member, you still receive all of those benefits. It’s just an extra way to help the Community Center with purchases you already make. If you have questions or need additional information, please email info@mainstcc.org or call (618) 656-0300.



Main Street Community Center, located at 1003 N. Main Street, has been serving the greater Edwardsville area since 1974. The Center is committed to providing a broad range of group and individual activities and services that respond to the needs and interests of the community, focusing on those 50+.

