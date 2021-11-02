EDWARDSVILLE – Main Street Community Center is pleased to announce a new program designed to assist with isolation and depression in older adults. GRANDfriends is an intergenerational program that is designed to provide seniors living alone with a connection to the Center and our volunteers.

Volunteer groups will be putting together small gifts and cards to deliver to the GRANDfriends once a month. The Center will be contacting GRANDfriends through phone and email to check in, to chat, and to ask if they need any other services or assistance by the Center or community partners. Funding for the program was provided by grants through the Edwardsville Community Foundation and the Land of Goshen Rotary Club G.R.I.P. Grant.

Volunteers from Red Hill Church, Gail’s Scrapbookers, and the Junior Service Club have been busy helping to prepare items for the next few months, but the Center is seeking groups to help in the spring.

If you know a senior living alone who would benefit from this program – or if a business, group or organization are interested in volunteering with the program, please contact Executive Director Sara Berkbigler (618) 656-0300 or info@mainstcc.org.

