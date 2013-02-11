Jacqueline O’Quinn starts in-home care business to serve community members

FirstLight HomeCare, provider of quality, affordable, non-medical in-home care for adults, celebrated its official grand opening on January 17. FirstLight of North St. Louis, owned and operated by Jacqueline O’Quinn, opened its doors to the community in October 2012 and is the first FirstLight HomeCare franchise in Missouri. Located in Hazelwood, FirstLight HomeCare of North St. Louis can service all St. Louis area residents.

After three months of recruiting high quality caregivers and establishing itself in the community,

FirstLight HomeCare of North St. Louis celebrated its official grand opening with a ribbon cutting and reception held at Catering to You. The grand opening was well-attended by area community

members, current FirstLight clients, local politicians and others involved in senior and veteran care in St. Louis. A caregiver since childhood, O’Quinn is fulfilling a lifelong dream by owning FirstLight

HomeCare of North St. Louis. O’Quinn began her professional career in the legal industry, working at top law firms in Washington, D.C. and St. Louis, but she rediscovered her passion for helping seniors and others in need of home care assistance after her parents became ill. She resolved to open her own home care business to serve the residents of St. Louis.

“I have seen first-hand that caregivers are our most valuable asset,” said Jacquie O’Quinn, Owner of FirstLight HomeCare of North St. Louis, “I am committed to developing the best caregivers the St. Louis area has ever seen. By starting my own FirstLight franchise, I am able to combine my passion for helping others and my business skills to give others a better quality of life.”



About FirstLight HomeCare

FirstLight HomeCare creates a new standard in non-medical, in-home care customized for seniors, new mothers, adults with disabilities and those recovering from illness, injury or surgery. The demand for high-quality in-home care is at an all-time high, with more than 12 percent of Americans over 65 years old and wanting to remain independent for as long as possible. FirstLight HomeCare combines best practices of a dynamic senior leadership team with more than 80 years of collective senior care experience and innovative approaches to make this franchise an emerging market leader in a fastgrowing industry. FirstLight HomeCare franchises have exclusive access to the best-in-class franchise support system bringing together an array of franchise essentials, unmatched in the industry.

