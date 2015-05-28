



The Community Advisory Panel (CAP) of the WRB Wood River Refinery, operated by Phillips 66, recently awarded scholarships to six area high school seniors.

The scholarships, in the amount of $700 each, are designed to help students offset the cost of tuition at a community college, university or technical school. To participate in the scholarship contest, high school seniors were required to have demonstrated drive, commitment and leadership within the community.

Student recipients were presented with the scholarships during award recognition ceremonies at their schools. The six recipients include Toby Berglund, Emily Brandt, Julie Bruns, Hannah Rose, Marissa Thomas and Joe Twichell.

Toby Berglund is the son of Lynn Carter. He graduates from Alton High School.

Emily Brandt is the daughter of Drew and Heather Brandt. She graduates from Alton High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Julie Bruns is the daughter of Douglas and Robin Bruns. She graduates from Civic Memorial High School.

Hannah Rose is the daughter of Ted and Bonnie Rose. She graduates from Alton High School.

Marissa Thomas is the daughter of Teresa Brinkman. She graduates from Roxana High School.

Joseph Andrew Twichell is the son of Kara Twichell and Steve Twichell. He graduates from Alton High School.

The students were also honored at the Wood River Refinery’s annual Community Leaders’ Dinner on May 20, 2015. The annual dinner allows the region’s community leaders to tour the refinery, interact with the refinery management as well as the CAP and learn more about key issues and initiatives at the refinery. This year more than 100 leaders attended the dinner, tour and presentation.

Since the establishment of the Wood River Refinery Community Advisory Panel Scholarship in 2008, more than $22,000 has been awarded to area students.

The CAP, comprised of 17 community members and 6 refinery employees, was established in 2003 to facilitate communications and information sharing between the refinery and local communities. The CAP meets monthly, but also hosts special events in the community. On Friday, July 17, 2015, the CAP will host a free family movie night at the Nazarene Community Center in Roxana.

More like this: