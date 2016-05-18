WOOD RIVER - The Community Advisory Panel (CAP) of the WRB Wood River Refinery, operated by Phillips 66, recently awarded scholarships to five area high school seniors.

The scholarships, in the amount of $1,000 each, are designed to help students offset the cost of tuition at a community college, university or technical school. To participate in the scholarship contest, high school seniors were required to have demonstrated drive, commitment and leadership within the community.

Student recipients were presented with the scholarships during award recognition ceremonies at their schools. The five recipients include Meredith Buller, Tori Covington, Bradley Higdon, Emma Morrissey, and Allison Wyrsch.

Meredith Buller is the daughter of Tim and Michelle Buller. She graduates from Civic Memorial High School.

Tori Covington is the daughter of Carrie Alesandrini. She graduates from East Alton-Wood River Community High School.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bradley Higdon is the son of John and Jane Higdon. He graduates from Alton High School.

Emma Morrissey is the daughter of Dan and Kimara Morrissey. She graduates from Alton High School.

Allison Wyrsch is the daughter of Herbert and Frances Wyrsch. She graduates from Civic Memorial High School.

The students were also honored at the Wood River Refinery’s annual Community Leaders’ Dinner on May 11, 2016. The annual dinner allows the region’s community leaders to tour the refinery, interact with the refinery management as well as the CAP and learn more about key issues and initiatives at the refinery. This year 115 leaders attended the dinner, tour and presentation.

Since the establishment of the Wood River Refinery Community Advisory Panel Scholarship in 2008, more than $29,000 has been awarded to area students.

The CAP, comprised of 22 community members and 6 refinery employees, was established in 2003 to facilitate communications and information sharing between the refinery and local communities. The CAP meets monthly, but also hosts special events in the community. On Friday, June 17, 2016, the CAP will host a free family movie night at the Nazarene Community Center in Roxana.

More like this: