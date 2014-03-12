ALTON, ILLINOIS – “Have you ever wished you had said it differently,” asked Bob Ramsey, entrepreneur, professional corporate trainer, and seminar presenter? “Our workshop will teach you to think first and speak, publish, or post messages second.”

Liberty Bank’s next Free Professional Development Workshop is on Tuesday, March 25th, from 8:30 until 11:30am. Learn to manage and communicate with purpose. This practice will help to improve marketing impact through clear, consistent, and targeted messaging, both internally and externally. It can also minimize the impact of a crisis before it occurs. Strategic communications will always strengthen your competitive.

“It is essential to think before you speak or hit the send button,” explained Dale Blachford, Liberty Bank President. “Whether you’re talking to a customer, an employee or a family member, we all want to say what we mean without being misconstrued.”

Bob Ramsey Seminars begin promptly at 8:30 and end at 11:30 am, sharp, with networking and refreshments at 8:00. They are held at the Liberty Bank Conference Center at 3112 Godfrey Road (Route 67 across from Alton-Godfrey Sportsman’s Club). If you wish to be included on the email invitation list, send your request to: Ron.Tanner@bankliberty.com and put SEMINAR INVITE in the subject line.

Liberty Bank’s remaining 2014 schedule of FREE Professional Development Training Seminars is as follows:

Tuesday, Mar. 25, 2014 - STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS: Manage with Purpose

- Tuesday, April 22, 2014 – PROBLEM SOLVING: Manage with Anticipation – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes.

– – Discover proven techniques in a 6-step approach to improve business decisions and create better outcomes. May 2014 – CONNECTIONS 2014 – A Community Business Event featuring food, networking, professional development, Q&A Panels, and games with cool prizes. Stay tuned for details…

For more information about this event or Liberty Bank, contact us at 618-462-7000. Liberty Bank is among St. Louis’ best FDIC insured community banks with convenient locations in the River Bend (Alton, Godfrey, and Bethalto, Illinois). Liberty features full-service consumer and business/commercial checking, savings, and loan accounts with friendly personal service. Get current interest rates and more at http://www.bankliberty.com

