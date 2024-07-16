ALTON - The Alton Police Department has announced several promotions within its ranks, recognizing the dedication and service of its officers. Emily Hejna and James Siatos have been promoted from sergeant to lieutenant positions.

In addition to these advancements, PFC Rob DeWall and PFC Stephen January have been elevated to the rank of sergeant. Furthermore, PFC Brian Kollman was honored as March Officer of the Month.

"Congratulations to all of these hard-working men and women who make the City of Alton a safer place," said Alton Police Chief Jarrett Ford.

These promotions highlight the commitment of the Alton Police Department to acknowledging the efforts and achievements of its personnel, ensuring that the community continues to benefit from dedicated and capable law enforcement officers.

