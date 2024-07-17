ALTON - There’s an old adage in politics, attributed initially to Harry Truman. If you want a friend, get a dog. The logic is simple. Unlike humans, dogs are always loyal, always friendly and always glad to see you. They make your life filled with joy and when they are gone, emptiness. Dog lovers know from where I speak, and no explanation is required.

We now have gone full circle twice. Our first dog was Mr. Hershey. If this feels a little like déjà vu, it is. Hershey died on October 21st, 2013. He was eulogized in a column on October 30th, a week later. We did not think that we could or would ever get another dog, one as suited to us, or ever get over the gut-wrenching grief. But time really does heal all wounds, so we decided to try again. On the 30th of May 2017, almost 4 years later, our lives were once again made so much better, this time by the presence of a genuine rock star.

After much deliberation, many searches took us to dog rescue operation in South St Louis. After an exhausting vetting, we were approved for adoption and told to come and pick up our new dog. Several were brought out, but for various reasons declined. Finally, an almost duplicate of Hershey came bounding out, jumped up into my lap, signaling “Take me home to A-Town”. Her name at the time was Trixie, but we opted for her former name, Stevie Nicks.

Stevie was 3 when we got her, born March 31, 2014. She came in our lives at the right time, grandchildren instead of children, a little girl instead of the rumbustious boy, a mostly quiet dog who only barked when somebody rang the bell or came to the door… then without restraint. We were treated to having a little girl to spoil - trips to the groomer called visits to the beauty shop, ribbons and frilly hair braids in her hair, and always called “Daddy’s Little Girl “.

Above all, she was the family dog to our 7 grandchildren, most without one of their own at home. No matter how much or often, she allowed them to pet, rub and play with her. They would talk to her like she was human. She was the featured attraction every year of “My Lady’s Rockin New Year’s Eve party.” She had the best disposition and was always, always friendly, especially to anyone with treats.

Over the years, she suffered more and more problems, urinary infections, stones in the bladder, and the worst, developing insulin dependent diabetes. A mysterious bug bite from the lake gave her a systemic infection that just would not resolve, and finally a belly full of malignant tumors.

With our first dog, we made the mistake of waiting until he was at death’s door. This time, under the guidance of the loving professionals at Formea Animal Hospital, we moved quickly and with dispatch, sparing her any unnecessary pain. We cannot thank the staff at Formea enough, as their compassion made this most difficult decision just a little easier.

We lost Stevie on Saturday the 13th of July. She spent the morning feasting on unlimited treats, preparing for doggie heaven, where nobody says “Enough”. Like any member of the family, afterwards we went to the funeral luncheon to toast her memory.

Our house on Henry Street is so much quieter now. My routine of these last seven plus years is no more, yet hard to forget. Still have the habit of looking for her to come up the stairs with me in the morning, getting on the couch and watching Fox News … she was a big fan. Will miss the nightly round up of getting her ready to go outside before jumping into her bed. Will miss the welcoming bark we came home, the running greeting up the driveway, with the tail wagging so furiously, just delighted to see you again. Whatever we gave to her she gave back so much more. We shall inter her ashes next to Hershey in the back yard, with a fitting joint plaque.

The Steve Nicks song “Bella Donna” – how could I not put one in -. means “Beautiful Lady”. That she was to all of us, the whole family, and so much more. Our tears are slowly going away, but her memory is forever our hearts.

Somebody once wrote that we should not ask why she has gone away but ask why we were so blessed to have her in first place. A good way to end. Be not afraid.

