Last Sunday, I had an experience at a stoplight I won’t forget. Maybe it was time for me to learn another life lesson, it seems I have had several of those as of late. At the stoplight in Edwardsville, there was a woman holding a sign that was simple, but extraordinarily impactful. It read: “I am hungry and pregnant, please help me.”

I saw this woman holding the sign from behind, but could not see her face. Cars zoomed by her on the side of the street, one by one, and didn’t stop to help.

I was surprised, but the pregnant woman remained at the stoplight about 40 minutes later when I left the grocery store. Again, I watched multiple light changes and no one stopped and offered her help. I was in a hurry to get home and the light turned green and I also zoomed away.

As I turned left I felt an incredible lump in my stomach that it was wrong not to reach out and help her. I turned left into the next turn lane and angled back to see her once more.

This time, my window was down and I had pulled out $10 from my wallet to help. And this stoplight, it did me a favor and turned red.

I asked from the window, for her to take my cash gift. The woman turned to me with tears in her eyes. “I am so thankful,” she said. “Thank you very much.” I won't forget the way she looked, so gratefully into my eyes.

I thought to myself, I have to do more! I only had two additional $5 bills stuffed in my wallet, but I gave it to her, all I had on me. I looked at the woman again in the eyes and said, “God bless you. I am so sorry about what you are going through.”

I drove away and wished to myself still that I could do more. I also pondered, why did so many drive-by this desperate woman? It was difficult for me to understand.

During my childhood I was exposed to a lot of individuals in hospitals and institutions who were hurting in ways most in the world would never understand. Those pictures from my childhood have always remained in my mind. Any time I see a homeless person, I try to give, no matter where I am in my life. I see those pictures long stored away, of the people in the hospitals and institutions who could be the same people today on the streets.

With the COVID-19 Pandemic, many are out of work and hurting. One of my co-workers didn’t open up a lot about this, but we were talking about how nice it was to be waited on again and sit even if it was outside, at a restaurant. He shared something that also caused me to reflect. “I tipped the waitress $30 when we got our bill," he said to me.

I thought him to be incredibly generous for doing that. We should all consider tipping waiters, waitresses, and bartenders, Uber drivers, and others much more as they begin back to work. Many in the restaurant industry have been without income for three months and are hurting to make ends meet.

Because of a very kind relative, my family was able to make a trip to New York City a few years back, one of my greatest memories. Other than the Statue of Liberty and the World Trade Center Monument, what I remember most was the bronze statue of the Homeless Jesus by sculptor Timothy Schmalz in front of St. Francis Church on 31st Street in Manhattan. I have included a picture I took of the statue. Above it is a passage from Matthew 25:40 that reads: “Whatever you did for the least of my brothers or sisters, you did for me.”

In these times of the worst pandemic and unrest, most have witnessed, there are many in need on the streets. Let’s not forget the least of our brothers and sisters and those who have been several weeks without work who need our help today.

Thanks for reading and hopefully taking this to heart!

