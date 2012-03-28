Commemorative 175th Coin Available in Alton
March 27, 2012 – Those interested in celebrating Alton’s history have another commemorative item at their disposal.
A coin honoring the 175th anniversary of Alton’s incorporation as a City is available for sale at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau, located at 200 Piasa Street in downtown Alton. The coins are available at $10 per piece.
“We felt that a coin would be a great keepsake for the anniversary,” said Mayor Tom Hoechst.
The commemorative coin is just one item highlighting 175 years of Alton available for sale at the Alton Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau. Commemorative t-shirts, lapel pins, and window clings are also available for purchase. A commemorative license plate will be available for purchase later this spring.
There will be a celebration of Alton’s history on July 21st, starting at 4:00 P.M., at the Amphitheater. Music, food, fireworks, and Alton’s history will be on display.
For more information on the events surrounding the 175th anniversary, please visit, http://www.facebook.com/alton175.
