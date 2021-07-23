EDWARDSVILLE — Major Jeff Connor, Madison County Deputy Sheriff and Commander of the Cross-River Crime Force, announced that the task force successfully deployed its first detail last week.

On Friday, July 16, 29 police officers from 12 Madison County law enforcement agencies responded to this detail. Over the six hours of this deployment, task force officers and dispatchers from the Alton Police Department monitored license plate readers (LPR) in the Alton area to search for potential law violation notifications.

“I am proud of the departments and officers that dedicated their time and energy to this task force deployment,” Connor said. “This was the first of many deployments and I look forward to future activations across Madison County. We hope and anticipate this type of police action will help our citizens feel safer as we strive to take action against those who violate our laws.”

The violations that the task force members searched for included stolen automobiles, stolen license plates, and registered vehicle owners either wanted on warrants or with driver’s license violations.

During this detail, officers responded to LPR hits for a vehicle connected to a retail theft in Godfrey, a vehicle connected to an unlawful order of protection violation, and a driver operating a vehicle on a suspended license. Another LPR hit during this patrol identified a vehicle that had allegedly been stolen earlier in the day, and charges were presented to the St. Louis resident by the Metro East Auto Theft Task Force.

The Cross-River Crime Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officials from federal, state, county, and local agencies with the goal of combining resources and manpower to protect Madison County from criminals who cross state lines to commit violent crimes. The task force plans to schedule regular patrols throughout communities in Madison County.

