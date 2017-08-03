EAST ALTON - Shawn Fowler, owner of Modified Auto Sounds, said he is a part of a crew, who started the business together after leaving their former employment at Reliable Stereo.

Fowler said Modified Auto Sounds was created by a group of employees who consider themselves a family. Fowler said they all started working on vehicle stereos and electronics together around the same time, and wanted to create a place that was "like going to work without ever really having to go to work." Fowler said he wanted to create an electronics store in which customers felt comfortable with their work without any unneeded pressure.

"If we quote you a price, that is what you're going to pay," he said.

Other more well-known stores may try to attach additional items onto tickets, while telling customers those items are required for it to function, Fowler asserted. He said his business does not operate with such business tactics.

"It doesn't make for a good customer relationship, what they do," he said. "We try to be quite a bit lower than our competition. We feel like greedy will make you needy."

The business, located at 165 E. St. Louis Ave. in East Alton, offers various service options for vehicles, including stock stereo replacement, custom car audio, LED lighting both inside and under the vehicle, remote starters and window tinting with a lifetime warranty.

"These guys are all here, because they want to be here," Fowler said. "They chose this. We come to work, because it's what we want to do. We're like a family. You don't get that opportunity to do that very much in life."

Walk-ins are accepted, but Fowler suggested potential customers call ahead for an appointment at (618) 251-8255. While appointments are appreciated, Fowler said his business will not turn anyone away, adding they will service a "wide-variety" of vehicles.

