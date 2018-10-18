EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville High School cheerleading teams will present a “Comedy Hypnosis Show” with renowned hypnotist William Mitchell at the Edwardsville High School gymnasium on Saturday, Nov. 3. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Mitchell has provided fun, clean comedy hypnosis shows for companies like Anheuser Busch in St. Louis, HUB in Tulsa, Kansas City Steaks, and colleges like Kansas State University, Texas A & M University and Iowa State University. He has also done youth conventions with the Texas Beta Club, Illinois 4-H Conventions and state student council conventions in Missouri, Texas and Illinois and more.

Mitchell has changed stage comedy hypnosis. His clean comedy shows since 1997 have made his audience the stars. He focuses on the audience and the enjoyment of the show. There is no monologue. There is no political humor, just fun and smiles.

If you arrived by 6:15 p.m., you will have a chance to volunteer to be hypnotized on stage. Anyone under the age of 18 must have a waiver signed by a parent or guardian to be a volunteer on stage.

Tickets for the show are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. A family pack can also be purchased for $40 and includes four tickets, four bottles of water and four popcorns.

Advanced tickets can be purchased from any EHS cheerleader or in the EHS Commons from Oct. 22-26 at 11 a.m. to noon.

For more information, please contact Debby McQueen at 618-989-0568.

