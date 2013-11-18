Come See Santa at Jersey State Bank Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Bring your child or grandchild out to see Santa and give him their Christmas wishes! Santa will be at Jersey State Bank in Jerseyville on Friday, December 6th from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the main lobby. Pictures may be taken by the parents/guardians of their child with Santa. If you have any questions regarding this event you may contact Kelsey at 618-498-6466. We hope to see you there! Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip