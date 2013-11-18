Bring your child or grandchild out to see Santa and give him their Christmas wishes! Santa will be at Jersey State Bank in Jerseyville on Friday, December 6th from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in the main lobby. Pictures may be taken by the parents/guardians of their child with Santa. If you have any questions regarding this event you may contact Kelsey at 618-498-6466. We hope to see you there!

