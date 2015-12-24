ALTON - Certain laws of nature say that “what goes up must come down.”

After his 24-hour fast from above the Salvation Army of Alton, Kettle Coordinator Greg Gelzinnis was definitely excited to come down from his perch near the facility’s large Christmas tree on this Christmas Eve afternoon at 2 p.m.

“I kept having a vision like the Wizard of Oz of the whole tree turning over and there I go underneath it,” Gelzinnis joked about spending the past 24 hours in the cherry picker outside the Salvation Army of Alton to raise awareness for homelessness and for the Army’s famous Red Kettle Campaign.

Before he made his final descent, Gelzinnis revealed that the Salvation Army of Alton had raised a whomping $77,380.12.

The final amount that the Salvation Army has earned during their Red Kettle Campaign will be revealed once all fourteen area kettles are collected and counted later this evening.

For 24 hours, Gelzinnis spent time perched high above the Salvation Army’s facility on Alby Street. He spent most of his time listening to his boom box, ringing a bell of his own and greeting visitors who would stop and keep him company.

One of those visitors was long time Alton resident and Army success story Dane Rockafellow, who joined Gelzinnis up in the cherry picker before the end of his journey.

“Without the Salvation Army, I don’t know where I could have gone when I first arrived in Alton,” Rockafellow said.

“I’ve lived in the community all of my life, operated a business for 28 years and considered myself pretty in the know of the community,” Gelzinnis said. “I found that I was pretty ignorant of the Army. At first, I only understood the kettles. Folks don’t realize that it’s a church, or that it provides so many other social services around the area. Come flood, come fire, homelessness, empty pantry or high water bills, this organization has been here in Alton for over 127 years.”

Although over $77,000 raised for an amazing organization is truthfully humbling, Gelzinnis believes that the efforts of the bell ringers and donations from around the region will bring the goal “even closer to the $90,000 mark.”

Some may be wondering what happened “if nature called.” Luckily, Gelzinnis was allowed quick 10-minute bathroom breaks every hour or so if necessary.

Whatever the Salvation Army of Alton ultimately ends up earning, the need for donations, albeit of cash, non-perishables items, clothing and more, is dire throughout the year.

“We still regularly need food donations and for folks to assist with the food pantries and ministries,” Gelzinnis said. “We have some ladies who are like Christmas elves and man our toy and gift closet downstairs. There is always organization and things to be done there.

Gelzinnis also mentioned that volunteers are also needed for providing the all-men’s shelter at the Army for regular food services on weekends throughout the year.

