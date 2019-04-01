Bear with a grumpy old man for just a moment. Does anyone answer their phone? SMS has become a four letter word to me. I don't want to text with anyone if it takes more than two exchanges. Just answer the phone, it will save time for both of us and a stroke for one of us!

I know, I know, what does this have to do with faith? Hopefully, something to encourage your walk today.

Jeremiah 23.23-24 (NLT-96): "Am I a God who is only in one place?" asks the Lord. "Do they think I cannot see what they are doing? Can anyone hide from me? Am I not everywhere in all the heavens and earth?" asks the Lord.

There are a couple of ways to look at this passage. One is the aspect of personal sin and how God is aware of all of them. We'll leave that for another day. The second aspect is that God is omnipresent. Before I hear your eyeballs hit the back of your head, it simply means that God is in all places at one time. We can respond with, "How could that be?" or my preference, "I want to serve a God who can do infinitely more than anyone could imagine".

Article continues after sponsor message

If God is all places at one time, He will always take my 911 call. No texting, voice mail, hold, dropped calls, etc. Right here, right now. I like it!

Hebrews 4.16 (NLT) So let us come boldly to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive his mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most.

I can go whenever I want or need to and I have a ready-to-help little old me refuge. Wherever you are, God is. Go boldly and get all the help you need. God bless you!

Roger Bruce is pastor of River of Life Community Church in Godfrey. The church is located at 1414 West Delmar.

Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors.

More like this: