Parables. Jesus used these earthly stories with heavenly meaning for teaching His disciples. We've probably all heard or read some of them. We might even have a favorite such as the Mustard Seed, the Good Samaritan or the Prodigal Son. But what about the most important parable? Is there such a thing?

There may be a case to be made. If you read the parable of the Sower in Mark 4.1-20, verse 13 stands out when Jesus asks: " But if you can't understand this story, how will you understand all the others I am going to tell you?" Indeed. If not the most important, it should be the starting point for the rest.

The picture we are given are of 4 types of soil and the Word of God fares in them. The first is a hard path and there is no rooting of the seed and no life. The second is rocky soil that results in shallow rooting and short duration of life. The third type is thorny ground that chokes out the seed and no crop is produced. Never fear, there is some good news. The fourth kind is the good soil and it produces a super harvest of 30, 60 or even 100 times what was planted.

What does it mean? Every person who comes into contact with God's Word will have a response. I would encourage everyone to read this passage and take a moment to reflect on which type is most descriptive for you.

If it is not the good soil described, take heart. All of us are only one decision away from turning for home. God bless you!

Roger Bruce is pastor of River of Life Community Church in Godfrey. The church is located at 1414 West Delmar.

