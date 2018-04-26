Columbia tops Alton in girls soccer 2-0 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ALTON – Kennedy Jones had both goals for Columbia as the Eagles defeated Alton 2-0 in a non-conference match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Wednesday afternoon; the Redbirds dropped to 7-5-1 on the season, while the Eagles went to 15-2-0. Article continues after sponsor message Jones scored in each half for Columbia; Mattea Baumann got the clean sheet for the Eagles. The Redbirds next meet Hazelwood West at 4:15 p.m. Monday on the road. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip