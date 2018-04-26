Columbia tops Alton in girls soccer 2-0
April 26, 2018 12:38 PM
ALTON – Kennedy Jones had both goals for Columbia as the Eagles defeated Alton 2-0 in a non-conference match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Wednesday afternoon; the Redbirds dropped to 7-5-1 on the season, while the Eagles went to 15-2-0.
Jones scored in each half for Columbia; Mattea Baumann got the clean sheet for the Eagles. The Redbirds next meet Hazelwood West at 4:15 p.m. Monday on the road.