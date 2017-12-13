Colt Greyson Wright
December 13, 2017 1:21 PM
Name: Colt Greyson Wright
Parents: Hailey and Adam Wright of Alton
Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
Birth Length: 19 inches
Time : 1:56 PM
Date: December 5, 2017
Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s
Siblings: Adam Wright, Jr. (14); Shayne Lowe (11); Cloey Lowe (10)
Grandparents: Tammy & Michael Brown, East Alton;
Diana & Billy Summers, Hartford; Randal Wright, East Alton
Great Grandparents: Chuck & Betty Hogel, Moro
