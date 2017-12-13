Name: Colt Greyson Wright

Parents: Hailey and Adam Wright of Alton

Birth weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

Birth Length: 19 inches

Time : 1:56 PM

Date: December 5, 2017

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Adam Wright, Jr. (14); Shayne Lowe (11); Cloey Lowe (10)

Grandparents: Tammy & Michael Brown, East Alton;

Diana & Billy Summers, Hartford; Randal Wright, East Alton

Great Grandparents: Chuck & Betty Hogel, Moro

