The Color Over the Confluence event Saturday brought a wide variety of people to kickoff the annual fall viewing season throughout the area.

Gates opened at 10 a.m. and ran to 4 p.m. at the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower. A variety of craft vendors and food vendors were on site and the festival was free. In addition, there was no fee to tour the tower.

One of the main attractions of the day was the Itchy Brothers Wood Carvers, demonstrating their chain saw carving skills. Chainsaw art was available throughout the day.

Stephanie Tate, marketing sales coordinator for the Alton Regional Convention and Visitors Bureau, said the Colors Over the Confluence is an event they have been doing for the last four years.

Article continues after sponsor message

“We try to have a different start of the fall colors season for each fall,” she said. “It was a beautiful day.

“We try to hold events at the tower a couple times a month to create awareness we are here. We did very well with our crowd today. The weather really helped with our turnout today.”

As the fall colors progress, visitors are welcome to take a tour of the Lewis and Clark Confluence Tower and see the spectacular view.

More like this:

Related Video: