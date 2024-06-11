ALTON – Residents near the Clark Bridge in Alton should be prepared for a colorful display on Tuesday night, June 11, 2024, as the bridge lights undergo testing starting at 8:30 p.m.

Alton Alderman Ray Strebel announced that the new LED lights, which have replaced the former single-beam lights on each of the bridge’s 44 cables, will be tested for various shades and intensities.

“The lights on the Clark Bridge have always been a part of our city,” Strebel said. “They will bring exposure to our city. We have a unique bridge.”

The project aims to have the lights fully operational in time for the Fourth of July celebration. GRP Wegman and other associated parties have been working diligently to meet this deadline.

Strebel confirmed that the light adjustments should be completed by Tuesday afternoon.

The initiative for the new lighting was originally proposed by the Alton Parks and Recreation Department, with strong support from Strebel and Cory Jobe, president and CEO of Great Rivers & Routes.

“We will test patriotic colors tonight and also some other key dates were graduation, homecoming of our two schools here Marquette Catholic and Alton High, along with Halloween and another color because we are part of the Mississippi Flyway,” Strebel said. “We have had a long tradition with our Halloween Parade. A short yellow will be tested for Halloween.”

The specifics of the lighting plan will be discussed in upcoming council meetings.

The project is funded through federal ARPA and state tourism funds, ensuring that the city’s general revenue fund remains unaffected.

