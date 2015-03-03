Color the Courthouse at the Edwardsville Public Library Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - To celebrate Madison County Courthouse’s 100th birthday, complete a coloring page (available at the Youth Desk). First 100 completely colored coloring pages will receive participation prizes. Three grand prizes, determined by completion, neatness and creativity, will each receive $10.00 cash prizes. Pictures will be displayed in local businesses. For children ages 5 – 14. Contest ends March 31, 2015 at 5 PM. For more information, contact the Library’s Youth Department at 692-7556 ext. 4. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip