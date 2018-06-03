COLLINSVILLE - It's been said that the longest of journeys have to begin with that first step. In the case of Hunter Longhi, that journey may very well lead him to the National Hockey League.

Longhi, who played for Collinsville High in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association last season, was recently drafted by the Dubuque Fighting Saints of the United States Hockey League, the top junior hockey league in the nation. It's considered the equal to the top junior leagues in Canada – the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, the Ontario Hockey League and the Western Hockey League.

Longhi was the leading goal scorer in all of St. Louis high school hockey as a sophomore last season, scoring 58 goals and adding 21 assists for 79 points for the Kahoks. In addition, he scored 35 goals and added 25 assists with the St. Louis AAA Blues junior club, coached by former Blues defenseman Jeff Brown.

“It was exciting,” Longhi said when asked about his reaction to being drafted by the Fighting Saints. “I didn't know what to think. My coach showed me my draft picture while I was on the bench during a practice.”

In fact, two top Canadian junior clubs – the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires – had also shown interest in Longhi. And being drafted by the Fighting Saints is another exciting step for him and his family.

“It's been exciting,” said Longhi's mother, Deseree. “It's been a long journey. We knew that he would be leaving someday, and that someday may be this fall..”

In addition, Longhi has also verbally committed to play for Harvard University in Boston. An excellent student, Longhi carries a 3.6 grade-point average at Collinsville High, and has also played around the world, in countries such as Canada, Russia, Slovakia and Italy.

“(Hunter) really takes pride in playing for Collinsville,” Deseree said. “He's really enjoyed it very much.”

Longhi's approach to hockey is a very simple one – do whatever it takes to help his team win games.

“I usually start the week before a game, getting my body ready, eating the right foods and getting the rest I need,” Longhi said. “I make sure my team's ready to go.”

During play, Longhi usually goes with how the game's flowing and progressing, but also adjusts to each situation as well.

“I try not to change my game,” Longhi said. “I use whatever skill I can and assess the situation. If we need a goal, I can usually make a good breakout pass or put a good shot on.”

Down the road, both Longhi, along with his mother and his father, Steve, are looking forward to playing for the Crimson and their coach, former NHL player Ted Donato.

“Harvard is a dream come true,” Deseree said. “He'll be going to school at one of the best schools in the Ivy League, and playing the game he loves.”

And perhaps down the road, the NHL may beckon. And the opportunity to play for the hometown Blues isn't lost on Longhi.

“It would be the coolest thing to play for my hometown club,” Longhi said. A lifelong Blues fan, he can remember when he attended his first game with his family.

“I think my first game was when I was in my mom's stomach,” Longhi said with a laugh.

And of course, it takes a tremendous commitment by Longhi and his family to pursue his dreams, emotionally, financially, etc. It's a commitment that the family takes much pride in.

“We're grateful for every day,” Deseree said. “It's been a lifelong commitment and dedication by our family. (Hunter) puts in the work. We've just been the transporters.”

Longhi is very grateful and thankful for everyone who's assisted in his journey, and he's thankful for each and every person who's helped.

“Thanks to my parents and my private coaches,” Longhi said. “who've made my the player I am today, and continue to help make me better every day.”

And one day, you may see Hunter Longhi's dream come true to play for the Blues – and help bring the team's first ever Stanley Cup to St. Louis.

