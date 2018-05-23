COLLINSVILLE - Collinsville’s Code 3 Spices Patriot Sauce wins Memphis in May World Championship taking best tomato based sauce on the planet and lands retail space with ACE Hardware.

Memphis in May is the World Championship of BBQ. The top competitors from around the world ascend to the BBQ mecca of Memphis to go head-to-head against the best BBQ pit masters in the world.

Code 3 Spices co-owner and head pit master Chris Bohnemeier accepted an invitation to cook with the powerhouse team of Memphis BBQ Supply at this year’s 2018 BBQ festival. Code 3 Spices has been stacking up top-notch awards in the industry since their inception winning Best Sauce in America from the National BBQ News, 8th place best sauce at the American Royal World Series of BBQ, and they have received multiple awards for their specialty spice line.

Memphis in May received over 300 entries for this year’s sauce categories. Code 3 Spices Patriot Sauce took first place BBQ Sauce in the Tomato division. In addition, Memphis BBQ Supply took top honors for its entry in the Vinegar division.

“To know that Patriot Sauce can stand up to the best sauces in the world is an amazing honor. Walking the biggest stage in BBQ with some of the best pit masters and knowing we belong there was confirmation of what we have accomplished,” said Bohnemeier.

“We are still letting it sink in knowing that our Patriot Sauce is now a World Championship Sauce,” said co-owner Mike Radosevich. “This is the biggest accolade a BBQ Sauce can receive. It was truly one of the happiest moments since we have been in Business.”

It’s no surprise that Code 3 Spices is used to receiving awards for their specialty spices and rubs but they have received back-to-back awards from the City of Collinsville for Small Business of the Year and recently accepted the Southwestern Illinois Business of the Year award for their philanthropy not only in the community, but also on a national level. Code 3 Spices donates portions of every sale to first responder and military organizations.

They recently landed retail space with ACE Hardware corporate. “We are now in 11 warehouses ACE Hardware has throughout the country,” Radosevich said. “This has allowed for dramatic growth. This new relationship will allow Code 3 Spices products to find the shelves of ACE Hardware in almost every state.

“The best thing about our new relationship with ACE is knowing that it will be easier for people who are loyal and follow us on social media to buy it at their local ACE Hardware.”

Code 3 Spices products can be found in 200 St. Louis locations including Schnucks, Dierberg’s, Shop n’ Save, Supplement Superstores and independents throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area. Code 3 Spices is also available in all Anheuser Busch breweries and available in stores in over 35 states. Learn more about Code 3 Spices products and mission at www.code3spices.com

