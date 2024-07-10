COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Police Department has reported a surge in burglary incidents at Red Dot Storage, located at 812 S. Morrison in Collinsville, since the beginning of 2024. Approximately 20 burglary reports have been filed, according to police officials.

"Many of these incidents have resulted in the locks being cut off or removed from the units or suspects entering unoccupied/unlocked units and cutting through the walls to access adjacent units to steal property," the police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Investigators have been actively pursuing several leads and have identified multiple suspects. As of now, one individual has been charged with one count of burglary.

"Due to the nature of this type of business where people rent a unit to store their property and forget about it until they have a need to retrieve it, it is highly recommended that anyone renting a unit at this location check on their property on a regular basis," police advised.

The Collinsville Police Department is urging anyone with information that could help identify potential suspects to contact the Investigations Division at 618-344-2131 x 5143.

More like this: