COLLINSVILLE - Daniel O. Lockett, 30, formerly of Collinsville, Illinois, was sentenced to a total of 151 months in prison on a two-count indictment charging him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substances, Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced. Following his prison sentence, Lockett will be on federal supervised release for 3 years. Lockett was also ordered to pay a fine of $500, as well as a $200 special assessment.

On November 5, 2013, Lockett was arrested by Collinsville Police Department for possession of cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin. Lockett has two prior drug offenses and was found to be a career offender at sentencing

This case was investigated by the Collinsville Police Department and Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Deirdre A. Durborow.

 

