FARMERSVILLE - A Collinsville man will spend the rest of his life in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman and the attempted murder of a man in Farmersville, Illinois, on Thanksgiving Day 2021.

Robert Tarr, 51, was sentenced yesterday to 85 years in prison for the death of Leslie Reeves, from Troy, and the severe injuries inflicted on Chris Smith. Tarr was previously found guilty of the charges.

In the early morning hours of November 25, 2021, Tarr shot and killed Reeves inside Smith’s home. Smith was also shot but survived, being discovered nearly 12 hours later when friends called police for a welfare check.

He spent nearly two months in a coma and continues to suffer from his injuries. During a victim impact statement in court, Smith detailed the ongoing effects of his injuries.

Tarr maintained his innocence during his court appearance, speaking for about 20 minutes before being stopped and admonished by the judge.

Tarr will be eligible for parole when he is 128 years old.

