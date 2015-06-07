The man found dead following a fire at his residence on June 4 has been identified as Jason G. Grant, 36, of the 500 block of Spring Street in Collinsville.

Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting that an autopsy has been completed in the investigation of the Collinsville man.

First responders were initially dispatched to his home at 8:27 p.m. on June 4, 2015. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 p.m. by Madison County Coroner’s Investigator Sakina T. Hall.

The autopsy conducted on Friday indicated that the decedent suffered from smoke inhalation and burn injury. Routine toxicological testing for alcohol and drugs, as well as the determination of the decedent’s carbon monoxide level from the smoke inhalation, remains pending at this time. No precise cause of death will be given until completion of testing and further investigation of the origin and cause of the fire.

The death continues to be investigated by the Collinsville Police Department, Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services, and the Illinois Office of State Fire Marshall.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Barry Wilson Funeral Home of Maryville.

