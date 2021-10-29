Collinsville Man Charged With Recent Shooting In Granite City
October 29, 2021 10:58 AM
GRANITE CITY - A Collinsville man was recently charged with a shooting Saturday, October 16, 2021, that left another person injured in Granite City.
Granite City Police said Katrell M. Trotter, 34, of the 400 block of Skyline View Drive, Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies.
The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department.
According to court documents, on Oct. 16, 2021, Trotter shot another person in the arm with a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun; was carrying the handgun without a concealed carry permit; and attempted to flee from police in a 2016 BMW, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted limit.
Bail was set at $200,000.
