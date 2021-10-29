Collinsville Man Charged With Recent Shooting In Granite City Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GRANITE CITY - A Collinsville man was recently charged with a shooting Saturday, October 16, 2021, that left another person injured in Granite City. Bail was set at $200,000. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! More like this: According to court documents, on Oct. 16, 2021, Trotter shot another person in the arm with a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun; was carrying the handgun without a concealed carry permit; and attempted to flee from police in a 2016 BMW, reaching speeds in excess of 21 miles above the posted limit. The case was presented by the Granite City Police Department. Granite City Police said Katrell M. Trotter, 34, of the 400 block of Skyline View Drive, Collinsville, was charged Oct. 18 with aggravated battery with a firearm, a Class X felony; aggravated discharge of a firearm, a Class 1 felony; and aggravated unlawful use of weapons and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, both Class 4 felonies. GRANITE CITY - A Collinsville man was recently charged with a shooting Saturday, October 16, 2021, that left another person injured in Granite City. Print Version Submit a News Tip