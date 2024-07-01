COLLINSVILLE - A Collinsville man faces multiple felonies after allegedly deceiving a disabled elderly victim out of more than $15,000 over the course of 19 months.

David E. Alred, 50, of Collinsville, was charged with two counts of financial exploitation of an elderly person with a disability, both Class 1 felonies. He was additionally charged with theft of property over $5,000 by deception from an elderly person, a Class 2 felony.

From approximately Sept. 15, 2022 to April 16, 2024, Aldred reportedly obtained by deception over $15,000 from an elderly victim 70 years of age or older.

Madison County court documents filed on June 28, 2024 add that Alred stood in a “position of trust and confidence” with the victim as he carried out “a series of acts” to illegally obtain the money for more than a year and a half.

The Collinsville Police Department presented the case against Alred, who was ordered to be remanded to jail until his initial appearance in court.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

