Stephen R. Wigginton, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that on March 6, 2015, Easter Jimison, 37, of Collinsville, Illinois, pled guilty to three counts of Bank Burglary.

The investigation determined that on November 7, 2014, Jimison entered First Collinsville Bank in Caseville, Illinois, and handed the teller a note which read “put the money in a bag. Act normal. Don’t look around.” The bank teller placed stacks of bills on the counter until Jimison said “that’s enough,” then she put the money inside of her coat and walked out the front door of the bank. As a result, the FCB Caseyville Branch suffered a loss of $4,621.

Again on December 5, 2014, Jimison walked into the Bank of Edwardsville in Swansea, Illinois, and displayed a demand note to a bank teller. The demand note read “give me the money, this is not a joke.” The bank teller promptly gathered the money from her drawer and placed it on the counter. Jimison then stated that she was unable to go through with the robbery and began to apologize and make excuses stating that she needed the money for rent. As this was happening an employee of the bank approached Jimison and referred her to a religious organization for financial assistance. Jimison then left the Bank of Edwardsville without taking the money.

On December 10, 2014, Jimison arrived at First Collinsville Bank in Maryville, Illinois in Madison County where she unfolded a note to the teller which stated “act normal” and “withdrawal.” The bank teller promptly complied with the demand note and handed Jimison $1,144.00. Jimison then left the bank taking the money and the demand note with her.

Sentencing is set for June 11, 2015. Jimison will face up to 20 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000, and up to 3 years of supervised release. The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Caseville Police Department, the Maryville Police Department and the Swansea Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Michael Hallock.

