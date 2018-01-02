COLLINSVILLE – The host Collinsville boys basketball team had a big run to the final of their own Collinsville-Prairie Farms Holiday Classic over the weekend.

The Kahoks fell short of claiming the title as Springfield Southeast scored a 68-56 win to take their first championship in the event's history; the Spartans had finished second twice previously.

Southeast got out to a 25-21 quarter-time lead on the Kahoks and held on to a 40-38 lead at the half before holding Collinsville off in the second half, leading 51-44 at three-quarter time before running out winners in the final quarter.

Terrion Murdix led Southeast with a 27-point game with Kobe Medley adding 16 and tournament MVP Anthony Fairlee 15; Collinsville was led by Ray'Sean Taylor with 18 points on the night and Marshall Harrison with 15 points. The Spartans finished the tournament at 10-2 on the year, while the Kahoks went to 8-6 on the season.

Edwardsville's Jack Marinko was named to the All-Tournament team following the final.

