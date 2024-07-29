EDWARDSVILLE - Sophie Van Middendorp enjoyed a successful meet at the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association's 62nd annual championship meet July 21, 2024, at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center at Edwardsville High School, finishing second in the girls 15-18 100-yard backstroke at 1:12.38, finished third in the 50-yard butterfly at 35.06 seconds, and also was a part of two winning relay teams, the 200-yard freestyle relay, having a time of 1:55.42, and the 200-yard medley relay team, coming in at 2:12.26. She also finished third in the 50-yard freestyle at 30.05 seconds.

Van Middendorp was part of a core group of older swimmers in the 15-18 age group that helped the Gator girls win the SWISA championship, and also finished second in the overall standings, with Montclaire Swim Club of Edwardsville winning the title. It was still a highly successful meet for the Gators and Van Middendorp, and a very good climax to a successful season.

"We've all been working hard this year," Van Middendorp said in an interview during the meet. "I started coaching some of the little kids, too, and helping them out has been really fun."

The summer swimming season is more based upon fun for the swimmers, and Van Middendorp was no exception, and she enjoyed being with the Gators this season.

"Yes, for sure," Van Middendorp said. "It's one of my favorite things to do."

As far as her future in the sport, Van Middendorp will compete in the winter, with one more year of eligibility with the Gators. Past that, anything can happen.

"Well, I'm doing winter swim this year (with the Riptide Swim Club at the Maryville YMCA)," Van Middendorp said, "and then, next summer is my last summer for the Gators. And after that, I'm not sure what I'm going to do. I don't know if I'm going to go into college swim or not yet."

In looking back on her accomplishments this summer season, Van Middendorp can look back on a goal she achieved, and was working hard to break for the past number of years, as well.

"This year, my biggest accomplishment was probably hitting a 29 in my 50 freestyle," Van Middendorp said. "I've been stuck at 30, 31 seconds for, like, four years now, and I finally broke 30 and got down to 29 seconds."

As far as her future in swimming goes, Van Middendorp does like what she sees for herself, indeed.

"I like my future in it, for sure," Van Middendorp said. "I love that I'm old enough now to coach the little kids. It's been really fun."

