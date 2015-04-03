COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Economic Development Commission recently presented its Development of the Year award to Main Street Development, LLC for their contribution to Collinsville¹s

historic apex building on Main Street, which will include a new restaurant, Reifschneider's Grill and Grape, and five luxurious lofts.

Uptown Coordinator Leah Joyce explained how the process started with Main Street Developers, LLC. "In 2010 the city received a donation of a building that had fallen in complete disrepair and we were very creative and proactive and utilized our funding to basically gut the interior, replace the roof and just secure it until we found the right developer."

Choosing which development company to work with was important to the City of Collinsville and Main Street Developers, LLC stood out because of their work in other communities to rehabilitate and revitalize the main street corridors.

"What we do is go into small towns and target main streets and find walkable main streets,² Gregg Crawford of Main Street Developers, LLC said.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Collinsville has a lot going for it because of its access off of the interstate and the commercial development in town. Collinsville has a huge growth potential."

The importance of this $1.7 million development is crucial for Collinsville.

"This building is also about the revitalization of one more structure on Main Street which makes the appearance better and leads to new business," Joyce said.

Main Street Developers, LLC has made a substantial contribution to the City of Collinsville and its residents. Director of Economic Development Erika Kennett is excited for the potential Collinsville has as a result of this project. In presenting the Development of the Year award to Main Street Developers, LLC, Kennett said, "This was the first year for our Development of the Year Award and we are so pleased to recognize the hard work and vision of Main Street Development, LLC. Their dedication to the project and forward-thinking approach will turn a dilapidated building into a development that will help attract additional visitors to the downtown area while also adding to our growing residential offerings with the inclusion of 5 luxury lofts. We are very happy to welcome them to the community and to see the impact this development will have on our Uptown Collinsville area."

Main Street Developers LLC, is lauded for their successful main street redevelopment projects. Currently the company owns many similar mixed-use buildings throughout Southwestern Illinois, including several properties on Main Street in Columbia, Lofts on Lafayette in Millstadt and Tavern on Main in Belleville. After success in the high-end loft and restaurant concept in Columbia they performed similar projects in Millstadt, and Belleville. This will be the first project Main Street Developers, LLC has commenced in

Collinsville.

Collinsville, Ill., is located at the crossroads of Interstates 55, 70, 64, 255 and 270, which link it to the rest of the country and make it less than an hour's drive for 2.5 million people. For more information about the City of Collinsville and development opportunities, please visit destinationcollinsville.com or call (618) 346-5200 ext. 1129.

More like this: