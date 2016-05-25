GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA CLASS 3A NORMAL COMMUNITY SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL

COLLINSVILLE 1, GRANITE CITY 0: A 75th-minute goal from Alynnah O'Leary was enough for Collinsville to eliminate Granite City in Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A Normal Community Sectional semifinal match at O'Fallon.

The Kahoks (19-1-2) will meet the host Iron, who eliminated Minooka in a penalty-kick shootout after the match ended in a 2-2 draw; Normal won the shootout 4-2. The sectional final is set for 5 p.m. Friday, with the winner moving into Tuesday's Joliet Central Supersectional; the Warriors were eliminated at 10-7-4.

