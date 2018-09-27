WASHINGTON – Congressman John Shimkus (R, Illinois-15) announced today that John and Robin Chomko of Collinsville have been honored by the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute in Washington, DC as 2018 Angels in Adoption.

"John and Robin opened their hearts and their home to 13 adopted children after the birth of their two biological sons in 1993 and 1995," Shimkus said. "God's grace and the Chomko's deep faith are awe inspiring, and the family they have grown together is a testament to the power of love and the importance of adoption."

The Angels in Adoption Program, through the Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute, honors individuals and organizations who make extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency and child welfare. The program aims to shine a spotlight on adoption and allow awardees to share their firsthand adoption experiences with members of Congress and the public.

For more information on the Angles in Adoption Program, visit www.ccainstitute.org.

