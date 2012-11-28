St. Mary's Catholic Church 519 E. Fourth St. Alton will host the Collinsville Chorale as they present an encore performance of their Christmas Concert. The first performance of this year's concert will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Collinsville on Friday Dec 7th at 7:00pm, then will be repeated on Sunday Dec. 9th at 3:00pm at St. Mary's Church. The Chorale sang last year at St. Mary's and were so pleased with the the warm welcome from the Alton-Godfrey area that the Director was eager to return again this year. The concert is FREE and open to the public, however, a free will offering will be taken after the concert in support of the Chorale's expenses. The Chorale director, Andy Waggoner is an accomplished musician and performer in his own right. In 2011 Andy had the distinct honor of directing an assembled chorus of 160 and the accompanying 40 member orchestra at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

The lineup for the concert at St. Mary's will feature traditional favorites: Silent Night, Go Tell it on the Mountain, Carol of the Bells, Away in a Manger, and some newer pieces Breath of Heaven, Et In Terra Pax, and Dear Little Stranger. For anyone who has lost a loved one, I Miss You Most at Christmastime, really strikes a chord. Everyone's favorite is the Chorale's dramatic rendition of O Holy Night, featuring Mark Parker. With the other songs on the program, the concert should last

about an hour.

Local members of the Chorale include: Ray, Todd, Steve Batchelor & Mike Cleary. Jean & Ken Conrady are also members but unable to perform in this concert. You can learn more about the Chorale or if you think you might want to join, visit the website: collinsvillechorale.org

