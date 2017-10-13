COLLINSVILLE – The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce is hosting the Community Awards Night, Wednesday, October 18th at the Gateway Center in Collinsville. The Awards honor community and business leaders in Collinsville. Award Recipients include Collinsville Teacher of the Year, Police Officer of the Year, Fire Fighter of the Year, Small Business of the Year Award, Corporate Citizen Award, Progress in Action Award and the Spirit of Excellence Award.

2017 Collinsville Chamber Community Awards Winners:

Police Officer of the Year: Officer Doug Talbot

Fire Fighter of the Year: Chris Castens

Teacher of the Year: Mr. Michael Alexander, Collinsville Middle School

Small Business of the Year: Code 3 Spices

Corporate Citizen of the Year: Walmart Neighborhood Market

Progress in Action Award: Collinsville Sunrise Kiwanis

Spirit of Excellence Award: Will be announced the October 18th at the Awards Night

The Small Business of the Year and Corporate Citizen Awards recognizes and honors businesses who have contributed to the Collinsville community through their business operations and community involvement.

Collinsville Progress awards the Progress in Action Award to an organization or group who has made an outstanding contribution promoting progress in the City of Collinsville.

The Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Excellence Award has been established to honor those Collinsville men and women who have contributed to their community through their achievements. These achievements may be in the arts, architecture, business, communications, education, entertainment, government, law, medicine, social services, sports, volunteerism and other areas vital to Collinsville’s quality of life. This award is presented annually to one person whose achievements and long-term commitments of excellence during the past year have resulted in creating a better Collinsville for all of us. It is tradition that this award recipient is not announced until the evening of the presentation.

All award recipients will be honored and given their awards at the Gateway Center on October 18th. The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce hosts this event every year to recognize community leaders and businesses.

