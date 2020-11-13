Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Presents Holiday Business Window Decorating Contest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLLINSVILLE - The Collinsville Chamber of Commerce presents its Holiday Business Window Decorating Contest. Join us this holiday season by decorating your storefronts and participating in the Collinsville Chamber of Commerce Holiday Window Decorating Contest. Decorated windows will be photographed and posted on the Collinsville Chamber Facebook page the week of November 22. The store front with the most likes by Tuesday, December 15, will win. Article continues after sponsor message To register your business, please call the chamber at 618-344-2884 or e-mail marketing@discovercollinsville.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Henry's Ra66it Ranch, FOOD FOR THOUGHT, OSF, and More!