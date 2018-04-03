EDWARDSVILLE – For Edwardsville High School pitcher Collin Salter, his performance against Parkway South on Friday afternoon was a key part in helping the Tigers bounce back and win the game.

Salter relieved starter Chase Gockel in the top of the third inning, and after giving up a two-run double to his first batter, pitched two and two-thirds innings of shutout ball, walking only one and striking out three as the Tigers defeated the Patriots 12-4 at Tom Pile Field.

“Yeah, we played really good,” Salter said after the game. “Pitching all around was pretty good, hitting. We struggled a bit at first, but we came through at the end.”

Salter made some key pitches to get the opposing batters out, helping to enable the Tigers to rally for the win. Edwardsville scored three times in the fourth and six in the fifth to win going away.

“It's always good making good pitches,” Salter said. “It just gets everyone back into it.”

Salter's curveball was especially good in helping to keep the Patriots off balance.

“My curveball was working really well today,” Salter said. “I was able to control it really well. I was able to dominate with it.”

As the first month of the season concludes, Salter feels that he's pitching well.

“I think I'm doing pretty good,” Salter said. “I'm definitely pitching better than I have. Overall, I just think I've been doing pretty well as of right now.”

And as the season moves along, Salter hopes to get better and get his work in and do what he can to help the Tigers be successful.

“I'm hoping to get better,” Salter said, “get innings in and win games.”

And as for his team, Salter knows the Tigers will get better as things progress into April and May.

“I know we'll get better for sure,” Salter said, “and I know we'll come a long way, and hopefully go somewhere in the postseason this year again.”

And with Collin Salter playing a key role, you can expect the Tigers to be a team to be reckoned with again in St. Louis area and Illinois baseball.

