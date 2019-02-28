EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE baseball has adjusted its home-opening weekend series with UIC due to forecasted weather for the weekend.

Southwestern High School graduate Collin Baumgartner is scheduled to pitch for the Cougars in the opener.

The Cougars and Flames will face one another in a doubleheader Friday at Simmons Baseball Complex. First pitch of game one will come at 2 p.m. Game one is scheduled for seven innings, while game two will be a nine-inning contest.

The two teams had been scheduled to play a four-game series Friday through Sunday, but snow and cold temperatures are forecasted for Saturday and Sunday.

Live stats are available for Friday's doubleheader at SIUEStats.com. Live audio also will be available at SIUECougarNetwork.com.

Probable Pitching Matchups:

Game 1: SIUE RHP Collin Baumgartner (0-2) vs. UIC RHP Jacob Key (0-2)

Game 2: SIUE LHP Cameron Prayer (0-1) vs. UIC RHP Joey Fredrickson (1-0)

