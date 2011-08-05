Godfrey, Ill. – This year, 938 area children made 2011 a summer of learning and fun at Lewis and Clark Community College - including 11 who attended College for Kids on scholarships funded by local businesses.



The popular summer learning program geared toward area youths, presented by the college’s Corporate and Community Learning division, offered more than 80 non-credit classes this year on topics ranging from math and science to cooking, horseback riding, sports, performing arts and outdoor exploration.



Scholarships provided by Newquist & Schulmeister P.C., TheBANK of Edwardsville, Mormino, Velloff, Edmonds and Snider, P.C., the Madison County Urban League and ConocoPhillips were awarded to recipients identified with help from the Madison County Urban League and 100 Black Men of Alton, based on need.



"Our scholarship program is designed to provide the unique opportunity to participate in a College for Kids class to those kids in our community who would not be able to attend otherwise,” said Katie Haas, CCL assistant director and College for Kids Coordinator. "I had the privilege of getting to know some of the scholarship winners personally this summer, and I witnessed firsthand the impact the College for Kids experience made on their lives. It was truly remarkable."



ConocoPhillips provided five scholarships to the Engineering Explorers camp this summer, which was presented in partnership with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and held at the National Great Rivers Museum this past July.



Keesha L. Dhaene, community affairs coordinator with the ConocoPhillips Wood River Refinery, said the goal this year was to improve offerings in science and engineering-based education. Not only did the company work toward that goal in 2011, but it has already signed on to sponsor a weeklong Engineering Explorers Camp for 2012.

Article continues after sponsor message



ConocoPhillips provided five scholarships to the Engineering Explorers camp this summer, held at the National Great Rivers Museum in Alton. Already, the company has signed on to sponsor the weeklong camp in 2012 as well.

“ConocoPhillips and Lewis and Clark's College for Kids Engineering Explorers program aims to increase the knowledge of students, which will lead to innovative thinking and creative discussion about science and energy,” she said.

More like this: