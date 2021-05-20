

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Community Education division invites children to learn and have fun during its College for Kids program this summer.

College for Kids is an academic enrichment program designed to keep young minds active this summer as they engage, connect and learn.

College for Kids 2021 will feature an assortment of classes in the field of cooking, magic, robotics, stop motion animation, online graphic design, publishing, social media, Jr. Explorers, yoga, and self defense.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Having a program like this in the community is great for families over the summer,” said Community Education Coordinator Heather Amburg. “The fact that there are so many options provides families with multiple children the ability to find an activity that fits every child’s interest.”

Weekly classes are scheduled from June 2 to Aug. 13. Individual course formats may vary between face to face or virtually using ZOOM. The cost of each class varies from $30-$95.

For more information, including how to register, call Enrollment (618) 468-2222 or (618) 468-5701. Please visit www.lc.edu/C4K for full descriptions and times.

More like this: