This year marks the 24th anniversary of College for Kids, an academic enrichment program for children in preschool and middle school, at Lewis and Clark Community College.

More than 20,000 children have participated in hands-on learning in math, science, creative arts, technology and languages since the program began in 1989.

"Our mission is always to keep kids’ minds engaged during the summer months," said Corporate and Community Learning Assistant Director Katie Haas. "When I think back to childhood, the fondest memories are from summers full of new experiences. College for Kids offers children unique experiences that they can add to their collection of great memories."

The worlds of robotics, cooking, art and engineering are among those young people can explore this summer at College for Kids 2013, which will feature more than 75 different enrichment opportunities to choose from. Several new classes will also be offered this summer, including Little Medical School and CPR for teens.

Article continues after sponsor message

For the first time, College for Kids is offering an overnight camp with a "Survivor" theme. The offering, entitled Survivor: Riverlands, will let children test their outdoor skills during an overnight exploration of the Riverlands Migratory Bird Sanctuary. The adventure will begin at 3 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and end at noon Friday, June 14.

College for Kids is also offering more math and science classes than ever before, with new titles including Junior Engineering, Discovering Science, Flying into Physics and much more. BrainSTEM, a five-day offering new to College for Kids this year, will help children develop and design their own engineering marvels to solve everyday problems at the National Great Rivers Museum from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday, July 8-12.

This year, L&C’s Athletic Department is offering a bigger variety of sports camps for boys and girls than ever before, including volleyball, basketball, soccer and tennis.

Other enrichment opportunities for students include classes in digital photography, horsemanship, dance, golf, eco-science, robotics, local history and music. Classes are taught by highly qualified instructors, including L&C faculty members and educators from local school districts.

Class schedules are available at local libraries, all L&C Community Education Centers and online at www.lc.edu/c4k. For more information, contact Haas at (618) 468-5750 or at ksledge@lc.edu.

More like this: